Mahira Khan leaves jaws dropped as she dons all-white traditional ensemble
Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 05, 2021

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has left her millions of fans smitten with her latest photo. In a picture shared on Instagram by the hair and makeup artist Babar Zaheer this Tuesday, the Superstar starlet looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white traditional ensemble.

The ravishing star, who holds global popularity for her stunning acting and glam looks, is spotted hiding her face behind a veil as she looks straight into the camera.





The Raees diva has also paired her look with minimal jewelry for the photo shoot. Fans on Instagram were also quick to shower praises on the actress’ latest look.

"Evergreen and beautiful mahira MashaAllah," added one fan. "OMG she is real queen," wrote another.

Responding to one of the comments, Zaheer praised Khan’s natural beauty and confessed that things always go smooth with her. "I do not need to do much with her she is naturally pretty MashaAllah," wrote the makeup artist.

On the work front, the Verna starlet has marked her successful comeback on television screen with her latest drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay. Khan will be also seen in a short film titled, Prince Charming for See Prime, opposite Zahid Ahmed.







