Netizens criticize Ayeza Khan for her role in drama serial Laapata as the drama went on air.



According to the general public, the role of a Tiktoker named Geeti did not suit her nature.

Some people find her current character similar to Hania’s in the drama Dilruba.

One Netizen commented, “Such bubbly characters suit specific actors but not her.”

Another said, “She is copying the same acting that she did in Chupke Chupke and has done overacting.”

“She is a bit mature for her character,” said the third.

While others were in love with her character as they thought that she essayed something completely different.

The public flooded the Official Facebook page with their opinions regarding choosing the wrong person for the role.



