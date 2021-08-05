Home > Entertainment Nadia Khan shares beautiful glimpses from Murree, Bhurban trip: video Zainab Nasir | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Host Nadia Khan was spotted vacationing in the beautiful scape of Murree and Bhurban with her family as she shared a clip on Instagram and Youtube.

Nadia Khan was seen posing with her daughter and son from her first marriage.

Recently, Nadia had tied the knot with Faisal Rao, which is her second marriage.

The family could be seen cherishing special moments on the vacation.

Nadia could be seen with her husband sharing pakoras on the roadside as they admired the natural beauty of the place. She also shared pictures of her family amidst the captivating scenery of the surroundings.

They were all clad in warm clothes which showed that it was quite cold there. In one picture Nadia and her family were seen dining at a restaurant.

Nadia Khan is a morning show host and an actress.



