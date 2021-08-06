Home > Entertainment Celebrities laud Olympian Arshad Nadeem for qualifying as a finalist in Tokyo Olympics Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

The entire nation is showering love and praise over Pakistan's Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem for qualifying in the Tokyo Olympics final as he topped Group B of the javelin throw event with a 85.16m throw.

The 24-year-old became the first athlete from the country to secure his place in the final, where now he will compete with the top 12 javelin throwers for the medals on Saturday, August 7 in the final.

The olympian’s remarkable achievement was followed by an outpouring of love and encouragement from across the country. Several prominent celebrities shared messages lauding Arshad on social media.

Stars including Humayun Saeed, Wasim Akram, Asim Azhar, Yumna Zaidi, Ali Zafar, Hassan Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and many more praised Arshad for his stunning performance.

Notable public figures have expressed their appreciation for a ‘Javelin Throw’ player Arshad, who has secured the first position in the qualifying round and made Pakistan proud.

Fatima Bhutto, Uzair Jaswal, Mushk Kaleem, Yasir Hussain and others also congratulated Arshad on his achievement.



