Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 06, 2021

Sana Fakhar hosts a star-studded dinner party, shared snaps on social media

Renowned Pakistani film and TV star Sana Fakhar recently shared adorable glimpse from a str-studded dinner party, she hosted at her house. Close friends and prominent stars of the entertainment industry were spotted in the photos posted on social media.

The Alif Allah Aur Insaan actress shared some pictures from the dinner party headlined by Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman, Akif Ilyas and Fakhar Imam. The attendees and host were spotted wearing color-coordinated dresses.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Load Wedding star thanked Sana saying: “Thank you SanaFakhar for last night. It was great fun.”

Replying to the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani actor, Sana wrote: “Always pleasure to have friends like you around and together.”

On the work front, Sana last appeared in Hum TV’s Eid Telefim Nawab and Sons.