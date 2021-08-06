Home > Entertainment Mahira Khan looks like a dream in all-white bridal ensemble Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 06, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Mahira Khan looks like a dream in all-white bridal ensemble

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has swept fans off their feet with her latest photo. The Bin Roye actress, who has recently dolled up for a bridal photo shoot, is serving stunning fashion goals in the fully embellished traditional white attire by designer Faiza Saqlain.





The Raees starlet is giving dreamy vibes in an ivory tulle double-layered pishwaz. She completed her look with traditional jewelry with minimal make-up.

Take a look at the pictures here.

The Verna actress has marked her television comeback with her latest drama serial titled, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

Khan is all set to stun her fans and viewers with her jaw-dropping performance in upcoming short film for See Prime titled, Prince Charming. She will be sharing the screen with Zahid Ahmed for the first time in the forth coming short film.