Sakina Mehdi | August 06, 2021

Irfan Junejo does not support ban on TikTok

Popular Pakistani vlogger Irfan Junejo share his thoughts about ban on TikTok. According to him, banning a platform is not going to help as it provides voice to many users.

Junejo said, “I don't see how banning an app helps anyone. Platforms like TikTok have given a voice to millions of users who can create and enjoy content on the app.”

He added, “There will always be all kinds of content on a platform but banning an app entirely should never be the solution.”

Recently, Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah maintained that banning TikTok is not the right solution. He stated, “This is the 21st century, and peoples' livelihoods are connected to social media apps.”