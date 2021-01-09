Late Irrfan Khans son Babil pens emotional note on birth anniversary Web Desk | January 09, 2021 Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared throwback photo and wrote heartbreaking note for late father

Late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens emotional note on birth anniversary

On Thursday, Irrfan Khan’s son Babil took to Instagram and penned heart-wrenching message on his late father’s 54th birth anniversary. Khan passed away last year in April.

Babil shared an adorable video which included his late father, mother and younger brother. Alongside the short clip he wrote a very emotional caption that read as “You never identified with institutions such as contractual marriage and birthday celebrations”.

“Perhaps, that is why I don’t remember anyone’s birthdays because you never remembered mine and never encouraged me to remember yours” he continued.

“It was just normal to us what seemed absurd from the outside, we celebrated everyday (bringing personal experiential authenticity to the cliche). On the occasion, Mamma would have to remind us both; but this time I could not forget yours if I tried” he added.





“It’s your birthday Baba. Shoutout to all the technologically inept parents, notice that they did not finish saying that they miss me” Babil concluded.

It was Irrfan’s first birth anniversary and he would’ve turned 54 this year.