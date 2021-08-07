Home > Entertainment Salman Saqib aka Mani pens emotional note for father on his 6th death anniversary Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 07, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Salman Saqib aka Mani pens emotional note for father on his 6th death anniversary

Renowned Pakistani actor and host Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani, shared a heartfelt note for his late father Saquib Sheikh on his 6th death anniversary.

The Chupke Chupke actor, who is an avid social media user, took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared a bunch of throwback photos of his father Saquib Sheikh. Mani captioned the post, “My father my hero.”





In a lengthy emotional note, the Meri Teri Kahani actor further said, “Today is the 6th death anniversary of my late father SAQUIB SHEIKH” followed by numerous heart emoticons.“Please remember my loving father in your prayers and recite surah fatiha for his magfirat. Allah unke magfirat karain aur jannat naseeb kerian. Ameen..”, Mani continued.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers for Mani’s father Saquib Sheikh. For the unversed, Mani’s father Saquib Sheikh was also an actor.