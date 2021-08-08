Home > Entertainment New record: Geo TV drama 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' crosses 1 billion views on YouTube Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Geo TV's blockbuster hit drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat broke all records in the history of Pakistani dramas as it crossed 1 billion views on YouTube.

Khuda Aur Mohabbat features acclaimed Pakistani actors Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in the lead roles. On Saturday, Aziz, who portray the character of Maahi in the hit serial, took to her Instagram to celebrate the marvelous achievement.

Sharing a poster of the drama, the actress wrote, "MASHALLAH".





Breaking all previous records of highest ratings of Pakistani dramas, Khuda Aur Mohabbat has successfully hooked up the audiences to its storyline and outstanding acting performances by the star cast.

A production of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi's 7th Sky Entertainment, the hit Geo TV drama is written by Hashim Nadeem Khan and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain.