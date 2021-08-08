Home > Entertainment Celebrities praise Arshad Nadeem for his performance in Tokyo Olympics Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Celebrities praise Arshad Nadeem for his performance in Tokyo Olympics

Pakistan's Asian Games bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem finished 5th in the Olympic javelin throw final event, but he won over the hearts of Pakistanis with his sportsman spirit.

Nadeem, defying all odds, became the first athlete from the country to ever qualify his place in the Olympics final as he topped Group B of the javelin throw event with a 85.16m throw.

Social media and prominent celebrities were before and after in support of the Mian Channu born athlete. Oscar winning director Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, RJ and actor Anoushey Ashraf, Sanam Jung, RJ Saba Bano Malik, Fakhar-e-Alam and many more supported Nadeem for making his country proud.

The reactions keep pouring in as for Nadeem may have lost the medal, but he has won Pakistan's heart. Many of the celebrities also called the government to support athletes so that they can make our country proud.




