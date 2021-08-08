Home > Entertainment Ayesha Omer pays emotional tribute to late father on his death anniversary Zainab Nasir | August 08, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ayesha Omer pays emotional tribute to late father on his death anniversary

Actress Ayesha Omer penned an emotional note in remembrance of her father as today marked his death anniversary on Instagram.



This turned out to be an extremely sorrowful moment for Ayesha as she shared flashbacks of her father.

She shared pictures of her late father on Instagram and captioned it, ‘Dad’s barsi today. He died many years ago in Karachi, leaving 4 children behind.”

The Bulbulay actress continued writing, “It was a very strange day for me since I never knew my father. He died before I turned two but I have heard beautiful things about him. I never knew what to feel about him, how to feel about him but I feel his presence not just around me but in my emotions, in my feelings, in my choices and in my highs and lows.”

She concluded, “I hope Abbu’s soul is looking down at us and smiling. With pride and contentment. Please say a little prayer for his soul today, and for me, for Allah to always protect me and guide me.’’







