'Let's Breakup': Hira Mani, Affan Waheed receive criticism over repeated pairing together Zainab Nasir | August 09, 2021

Hira Mani and Affan Waheed all set to pair together for the fourth time in the upcoming web series Let’s Breakup.



The duo has always been loved and praised for their on screen chemistry.

However, some did not like them together and revealed that the actors should take a long hiatus and really should break up.

The makers are being criticized for bringing to life the repeated chemistry of the same actors and not giving an opportunity to new faces who are struggling to achieve fame.

One fan advised, “Ramsha Khan would have been a better option than Hira Mani.”

On the other hand, some expressed excitement over seeing the couple’s chemistry once again.

Hira and Affan starred together in drama Do Bol after which they drew attention.