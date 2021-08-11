Sana Askari opens up on mother-in-law’s passion for dancing Zainab Nasir | August 11, 2021 Share Next Story >>>





Actress Sana Askari revealed an interesting and unusual trait of her mother-in-law in a recent interview.



Sana Askari tied the knot with actor Minhaj Ali Askari and while appearing on the show Good Morning Pakistanshe opened up on her mother-in -law’s secret passion.

She explained, “My mother-in-law is really cool. She loves to dance despite being an osteoarthritis patient. She loses it whenever we play a song.”

The Azar ki Ayegi Baraat actress further added, “She will definitely scold me for revealing it on air but she actually loves to dance. Meanwhile, my mother is so boring she has no interest in such things.”

Sana Askari seemed to be very impressed by her mother-in-law’s dancing skills.

Sana Askari started her career in 2009 and is known for her versatile performance in supporting roles.