FIA arrests model Ifrah Khan for fraud, embezzlement Zainab Nasir | August 11, 2021

Model Ifrah Khan made headlines as she was arrested for alleged blackmailing and extortion in Lahore.



It was reported that she forced a rich businessman to give her Rupees 10 million and was accused for defrauding the entrepreneur of Rs 300,000.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing reported the news of her alleged arrest on August 10.

Ifrah is not only a model but a founder of her own production company named Ifrah Khan Productions.

Her recent involvement in crime left her large fan base in utter disbelief and shock.

Ifrah had 38,000 followers on Instagram and was active on her social media.

Just like model Ayaan Ali, now Ifrah Khan also is part of a huge controversy.