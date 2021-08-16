Zarnish Khan celebrates her midnight birthday bash Zainab Nasir | August 16, 2021 Share

Actress Zarnish Khan shared adorable snapshots from her midnight birthday celebrations on her Instagram handle.



At the celebration, Zarnish was seen clad in her night suit as she clicked a picture in front of the decor and the beautifully designed cakes.

She shared video snippets of herself cutting the cake and captioned it by writing, “Excuse the cheesy music in the background! Lol

"Ahhh super homesick… Thanks to the dearest hubby for this sweet lil surprise. Each year that passes by makes me realize there is still soooooooo much I wannado. The to-do list is endless… I hope I get to do all in this lifetime.”

She was grateful to her husband for organizing such a beautiful surprise for her.

To those unversed, Zarnish Khan got married at a very young age and since then had been properly balancing her personal and professional life. She never gave up on her dreams but continued pursuing them.







