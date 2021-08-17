Celebrities request world leaders to help Afghans as the Taliban take control of Kabul Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 17, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

After overtaking several other cities in Afghanistan, the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, triggering the collapse of the government as President Ashraf Ghani left the country and the U.S. military continued its planned withdrawal.

As the Taliban have regained their control, leaving thousands of Afghans scrambling for a way out of the country, it is being reported that millions of Afghans are scared for their lives.

People in Pakistan are praying for their neighbors and expressing their dismay at the country’s current situation. Many prominent celebrities have turned to social media to comment at the situation in Afghanistan.

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Malala Yousafzai tweeted about her concern for women, minorities and human rights advocates in the country. "Global, regional and local powers must call for an immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid, protect refugees and civilians," she pressed.

Many renowned figures have taken notice of the humanitarian crisis in the country and are devastated by its new regime. Sharing a photo showing more than 600 people packed inside a C-17 flight that left Kabul’s airport Sunday night, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan tweeted, “Heartbreaking. #Afghanistan”

Celebrities including Churails star Sarwat Gilani, former model Zara Peerzada, PPP president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, RJ Anoushey Ashraf and Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal expressed their concerns over the safety of Afghans in the country.



