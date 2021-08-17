Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans in awe with stunning wedding anniversary bash Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 17, 2021 Share

One of Pakistan’s showbiz industry’s most-beloved celebrity couples, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor left their fans and followers in awe as they shared a glimpse into the stunning wedding anniversary celebrations.

The stunning Mehar Posh duo, who tied the knot in 2014 and since then, had never failed to impress their fans with their ultimate couple goals.

On Monday, the Meray Paas Tum Ho starlet kept her fans glued to her Instagram account by uploading one stunning picture and video.





In the recently posted video, the adorable couple can be seen serving major couple goals as they both celebrate seven years of their happily wedded bliss.





The Chupke Chupke famed star posted an adorable yet romantic clip, while they both cut the anniversary cake, all smiling for the gram. “I cant believe how 7 years have passed so early! May we continue to live happily together for the rest of our lives Ameen. Happy 7years of Our beautiful love marriage,” she wrote the caption alongside the post.

The duo’s friends and colleagues showered them with wishes and appreciation.



