Shahid Afridi wants to get TikTok banned in Pakistan, Here's why Sakina Mehdi | August 18, 2021

Former captain of Pakistan national cricket team Shahid Afridi recently appeared on a talk show and revealed his plans of becoming a politician. Moreover, he criticized TikTok and said it should be banned in the country.

While talking about joining politics, the 44-year-old shared, “It’s not like I have completely disregarded the idea of getting into politics, but I usually prefer to live one day at a time. I don’t know what my plan will be tomorrow or the day after. The greatest of planners is sitting up there, so I prefer enjoying every day.”

Afridi then expressed his views regarding TikTok, he stated, “I don’t like TikTok. There are so many children in remote areas of Pakistan who haven’t received education, but they’ve received WiFi. Even to be on the internet, you need to be educated.”

He added. “Look at how TikTok is being used in the country. Our entire younger generation, 12-13 years olds, have phones in their hands. My daughter is 19, I have given her a cell phone now. These children get diverted by things like TikTok when they should be focusing on their goals.”