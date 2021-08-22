Mahira Khan pens touching tribute to director Asim Raza on his 55th Birthday Sakina Mehdi | August 22, 2021 Share

Mahira Khan pens touching tribute to director Asim Raza on his 55th Birthday

On Saturday, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note for filmmaker Asim Raza on his 55th birthday along with throwback photo.

The Raees actor wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only Asim…my heart is full of love and respect for you. Has always been.”

The superstar added, “You know how much I love you…you are truly one of a kind. A kind that’s rare and we are lucky to have you.”

The actress further added, “May you always always be happy and healthy, may you continue to create magic, may you be surrounded by goodness…Ameen, Yours, Mahiru."