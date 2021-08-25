Nomi Ansari asks PR companies to not send him ‘gifts’ if they want promotions Sakina Mehdi | August 25, 2021 Share

Nomi Ansari asks PR companies to not send him ‘gifts’ if they want promotions

Pakistani fashion designer Nomi Ansari took to Instagram and urged the PR firms to stop sending him packages for the sake of free promotions.

Ansari wrote, “Dear PR Companies, simple request, not to send me PR packages if you are sending them for me to post pictures of, or just delete me off the list and make things easier for yourself and me.”

He added, “Please do not send me anything with the entitlement that I will be posting it. And especially, do not harass me constantly over WhatsApp and phone calls for free promotional posts.”