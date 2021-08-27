Mawra Hocane hasn’t seen mom in 2 years due to Covid-19 pandemic Sakina Mehdi | August 27, 2021 Share

Recently, Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane took to Instagram and opened up about long time spent away from her mother who is in Australia currently under strict lockdown due to Covid-19.

The Sabaat actor posted a throwback photo of herself with mother and siblings. Alongside the snap she wrote, “Back then nobody told us that we’d have to wait for months/years to be under one roof! People ask me what’s changed, I think it’s the fact that I haven’t seen my mother in nearly 2 years now!”





Hocane added, “Pandemic has taken away my biggest comfort that was flying to my MAMA whenever I needed her as she’s under a strict lock down in australia neither have I seen my brother in that long.”

The actor further added, “Some hugs are so crucial for your body to function normally.. miss them.. don’t even know when I’d be able to meet them..Alhumdulillah for video calls.”