Saba Qamar teams up with Urduflix for web series Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 28, 2021 Share

Acclaimed Pakistani TV and film actress Saba Qamar has teamed up with country’s digital entertainment channel Urduflix for a web series project.

The upcoming project for Urduflix will be the Cheekh starlet’s second web series for this year. Directed by Saqib Khan, the web series will be a love triangle, a romantic comedy with a thrilling angle.





While the rest of the cast of the web series is yet to be finalized, Qamar has been signed on as the lead.

Earlier this year, Qamar finished shooting for Mann Jogi, a web series for Zee5, opposite actors, Agha Mustafa Hassan and Noman Ijaz.

The upcoming series will be produced by Emax Media and available on the streaming site.

Moreover, the Baaghi actress will also return to the TV screens with her upcoming drama serial Tumhare Husn Ke Naam. The actress, who is currently busy shooting for the serial, will share the screen space for the first time with actors, Imran Abbas and Asad Siddiqui.

Other than dramas and web series, Qamar also has a film in the works. Titled Ghabrana Nahi Hai, the film stars actors, Qamar, Zahid Ahmed and Syed Jibran in key roles. However, the release of the film has been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.