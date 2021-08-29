zubab-ranas-father-passes-away-due-to-covid

Zubab Rana’s father passes away due to Covid Zainab Nasir | August 29, 2021 Share

Actress Zubab Rana expressed deep sorrow and pain as her father died of COVID-19.



Taking to Instagram stories, Zubab’s industry colleague Faizan Khwaja shared the sad news of the demise on his social media.

Many celebrities came forward to extend their condolences and requested prayers for Zubab’s family as they were deeply grieved.

Faizan announced the sad news on Instagram and wrote, “My very dear friend Zubab Rana’s father passed away due to COVID-19. Please say a prayer in his honour. My friend is in immense pain. May God give you the strength to pull through this dark time.”





On the work front, Zubab has received an accolade for the best Emerging Talent in an award show.

She featured in drama serials Fitrat and Bharaas.