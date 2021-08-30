Couple goals: Hira and Mani celebrate love and companionship in latest snaps Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 30, 2021 Share

Popular celebrity couple Hira Mani and husband Salman Sakib (Mani) never miss the chance to treat their fans and followers with their adorable and love-filled moments captured in the camera.

The reel and real-life lovebirds set the best couple goals as they share their loved-up pictures on their social media and fans cannot keep calm.

On Saturday, the Do Bol famed actress turned to her Instagram handle and posted a carousel of PDA-filled pictures with Mani.





“Aisay na mujhe tum dekho,” Hira captioned her adorable photos.

In the shared snaps, the diva looked super gorgeous in a green modern cut saree, while Mani sported a casual white T-shirt paired with mahogany pants.





In another post, the mother-of-two hinted at her love story with husband."Haan main wohi tumhari fan !!! Will you marry me? Mani," she reminisced over times when she deeply admired Mani's work.

Hira and Mani tied the knot in April 2008. The couple shares two sons- Muzammil and Ibrahim- together.