Nadia Hussain clears air on recent controversies

Nadia Hussain responded to mean comments regarding her previous controversies in the show Morning at Home hosted by Nadia Khan.



Nadia agreed she was very stern about all the negativity she received and also that she was a straightforward person.

In the video keeping up her no-nonsense attitude she said, “I will reply to all the haters the way they will talk to me. No one can abuse me during my own Insta live session.”

Nadia’s ‘Go makeup palette’ controversy sparked huge criticism as the makeup artist Nabila lashed out at her for copying her idea. The argument went ahead on a very public platform.

In regards to the controversy Nadia stated, “My palette was very different and no one has the right to call me out. After replying to Nabila I blocked her from all social media platforms. I don’t stay silent when someone says something bad to me.”

Another video of Nadia’s went viral where she was spotted scolding her maid and Netizens called her out for being rude and demeaning.

To this Nadia reacted, “It was planned and part of a campaign. I did not know that it would be filmed like that.”