‘Bride to be’ Minal Khan celebrates her bridal shower hosted by Aiman Khan Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 03, 2021 Share

‘Bride to be’ Minal Khan celebrates her bridal shower hosted by Aiman Khan

The wedding festivities have begun in the town, as showbiz world’s most adorable couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram announced the date of their wedding — September 10 on Instagram.

As the star couple is all set to say their vows, popular Pakistani actress and Minal's sister Aiman Khan hosted a low-key bridal shower event for the soon-to-be-bride.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Ishq Tamasha actress treated fans with a glimpse of Minal’s bridal shower with close friends and family members.





The Ishq Hai actress looked super gorgeous as she was all smiles looking at the beautiful décor and arrangements made by her twin sister to make her big day more special.

Take a look at the pictures and video from the celebrations here.









Actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, who announced his wedding date with beau Minal, recently invited fans for his reception.

Two days after the nikkah ceremony, Minal and Ahsan will host their wedding reception for their friends and family.





"Save the date - 12/09/21," Ahsan wrote alongside a photo of his invite posted on his Instagram Thursday.





Minal as well, shared the same photo on her Instagram handle, writing "Ready hojayien Ahsan (Get ready Ahsan)" in the caption.