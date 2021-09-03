Celebs laud Haider Ali for winning gold at Tokyo Paralympics Sakina Mehdi | September 03, 2021 Share

On Friday, Pakistan’s Haider Ali bagged first place in men’s discus throw at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games. He had made his country proud by winning first-ever gold medal.

Celebrities from the showbiz industry including singer Farhan Saeed, actress Hania Aamir and many more took to Twitter to praise Ali for the historic gold medal.

Saeed wrote, “Many congratulations to the incredible #HaiderAli for his historic gold medal win at the #Paralympics.”

Designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin tweeted, “Super proud of #HaiderAli! He is the first Pakistani gold medalist in Paralympics games! You have made your country extremely proud by showing the world that nothing can stop a person who is determined for greatness! You are a true inspiration for all.”

Singer and actor Ali Zafar also appreciated Haider for the win, he stated, “Pakistan wins it's first ever gold at the Paralympics in Tokyo in the Men's Discus Throw - Haider Ali, you've done us proud!”

Whereas, Aamir tweeted, “Zindabad, #HaiderAli - #Pakistan’s hero, Pakistan’s pride!”



