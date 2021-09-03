Momina Iqbal shares plans of how she will spend her savings: Read more Zainab Nasir | September 03, 2021 Share

Actress Momina Iqbal opened up on where she would spend her savings as she sat down for an interview in a show.



Momina was invited to the show Good Morning Pakistan where she revealed her spending wishes.

She said, “I want to a buy a house for me and my family and it should be exactly the same as I thought it would be.”

Momina added, “By the way, I don’t save my money. The moment I get some money I spend all of it. I’m not good at saving money.”

Soon after completing her education, Momina stepped into showbiz and has been doing quite well.