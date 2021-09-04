Iqra Aziz appreciates hubby Yasir Hussain for helping her out with baby’s duties Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 04, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz, who recently embraced motherhood after giving birth to her first child Kabir Hussain with husband Yasir Hussain, has shared an adorable photo of Yasir, doing all the daddy’s duties.

On Friday, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 famed starlet shared a sweet picture of her husband, who is seen changing diaper and clothes of their newborn son Kabir, saying “I am so proud of you.”





The Suno Chanda actress took to Instagram and posted the adorable snap of the father-son duo with caption, “A pamper and clothing change session before leaving for work” along with a heart emoticon.

Iqra just loves how Yasir hands-on with their baby as she further revealed that the Lahore Se Aagey actor changed Kabir’s clothes for the first time.





“P.S. he changed kabir’s clothes for the first time, i am so proud of you yasir.hussain131 you’ve helped me so much in this new phase of my motherhood from pamper changes to holding him while i rest for a bit, and making me breakfasts.”

Commenting on the post, Sadia Ghaffar said “MASHAA ALLAH! only a good Son can be a good Husband and Father,” she wrote.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in 2019 and gave birth to their first child in July. A few days earlier, the Jhooti actor shared a video of Iqra singing Baby Shark to their little one with an adorable caption highlighting the importance of mothers.







