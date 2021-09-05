Wasim Akram reunites with wife, daughter after 10 months, emotional video went viral Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 05, 2021 Share

Former national cricket legend Wasim Akram finally reunited with his wife Shaniera Akram and daughter Aiyla Akram after 10 long months in Melbourne, Australia.

Wasim shared a beautiful video clip on Twitter of the reunion with his daughter and the heartwarming reunion left his fans and followers in awe.

In the video, Aiyla can be seen rushing towards the door to meet her father. She opens it and joyfully jumps into her father's arms for a long hug. The adorable moment was caught on camera by Shaniera as in the video Wasim can be heard saying he missed her very much.

"Finally seeing my daughter after 10 months apart! Thank you iamshaniera for raising such a beautiful little princess while we have been apart #HappyDays #Australia," the former cricketer captioned the emotional reunion video.

Pakistan-based Australian social worker Shaniera retweeted her husband's post, captioning it, "MashAllah".





The video was also shared by her on her own Instagram with a tear-jerking caption, detailing the promise Wasim made to his little princess that he wouldn’t miss Australia’s Father’s Day – Sep. 5

“After 10 months COVID apart, FaceTiming, calling, smiles, tears, a whole semester of prep, lockdowns, work travel, exemption visas and 14 days quarantine, he made it just in time!,” captioned Shaniera.

Earlier this week, Shaniera had posted on IG platform that she is counting down the days until she can reunite with husband.





The couple had been apart for 10 long months due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

"2 more days to go till we are back together again! Hang on wasimakramliveofficial," Shaniera had captioned her Instagram post of a picture with husband Wasim Akram.

Shaniera and daughter Aiyla have been stranded in Australia for the last 11 months, while Wasim was in Pakistan. The former cricketer, however, is now in Melbourne with his family.