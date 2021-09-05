Nida Yasir’s ‘Formula One’ misunderstanding leaves Twitter in fits Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 05, 2021 Share

Nida Yasir’s ‘Formula One’ misunderstanding leaves Twitter in fits

Popular morning show host Nida Yasir is once again facing social media trolling after a clip of an old interview recently went viral on the internet.

In the shared clip which is making rounds on the internet, the Naadaaniya star can be seen asking her guests about their invention. In 2016, Nida invited two NUST students, Abdul Aleem and Mohammad Shariq Waqar, who had invented their own Formula 1 electric racing car.

In the video, which is reshared on Twitter, Nida can be seen asking the guests about how racecars really work. The host goes on to inquire whether the Formula cars can seat more than a single person.

The guests, who were left confused by her questions, responded, "Actually, it is a formula car. So only one person can sit." Nida then quipped, "Oh, so it's just a formula for now? Have you done an experiment on any car?"

Due to lack of research on the topic, Nida, who didn't seem to understand what Formula 1 was, then questioned, "So, does it drive as fast as a petrol car?"

She also asked, “So, you have started with one [person], small car?” To this, one of the guests very politely explained that a Formula car can only accommodate one rider. “So you have just invented the formula yet?” Nida said. “Have you experimented?”

Her lack of research and confusing questions has welcoming strong trolling on the Twitter. Some internet users shared the clip for entertainment purpose, while others suggested that Nida should stick to only wedding-theme shows.

