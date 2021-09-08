Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed in 'intense trouble' after not showing up in court Zainab Nasir | September 08, 2021 Share

An arrest warrant was issued against stars Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed for their recent act of dancing in Wazeer Khan mosque, Lahore, while shooting the song Qubool and not showing up in court.



Instant action was taken against them, and while Bilal Saeed issued an apology, their viral video received extreme criticism.

Under the act of 295, which involved showing disrespect for the mosque, judicial magistrates filed a case against them for 'destroying the peace' of such a holy place.

The stars did not show up in court on the scheduled dates and so a later date of October 6 has been rescheduled.

The sequel in the mosque has also been removed from the song’s video.