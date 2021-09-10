Saboor Aly celebrates beau Ali Ansari’s birthday with back to back surprise parties Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 10, 2021 Share

One of the Pakistani entertainment industry’s most adored couple, actors Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari never fails to delight their fans and followers with their loved-up social media posts.

Recently, the Muqaddar famed actor celebrated his 34th birthday. On his big day, he thanked fiancée Saboor for making his birthday special with “four back-to-back surprises.”





Sharing the glimpse of four surprise, extravagant birthday parties, the Kasa-e-Dil actor posted pictures on his Instagram on Wednesday. In the photos, he could be spotted sitting with his fiancé Saboor, who brought a bunch of balloons and a cake to mark the day.

Sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Another year down another year stronger. Thank you Saboor Aly for making the start to the new year of my life so wonderful.”

“Four back to back surprises and that too on the same day, I’m impressed,” he added.

In the thread of photos shared by the actor, fans could spot a glimpse of a multi-layered white cake that read, "Happy Birthday Husband To Be" and a bouquet with roses.









The Fitoor famed actress also marked her beau Ali Ansari's birthday with a heartwarming note. She turned to her Instagram on Wednesday and penned an emotional tribute to her fiancé, thanking him for the immense love.





"On your Birthday this year, you can have anything you wish for, But what more could you want when you already have someone like me," she quipped alongside a series of videos featuring adorable moments from the couple's engagement ceremony and Hunza getaway.

"You know how I feel about you, You’re the best thing ever happened to me," confessed Saboor. She continued, "For all the laughters you brought , for all the light you add, for all the love you pour, for all the peace you gave and for all the things you do to make my life worth living. Thankyou , for existing and coming into my life!"

"May we never lose the magical bond between us Happy Birthday My Mr.aliansari_a2."

Earlier, this year in May Saboor announced her ‘baat pakki’ with Ali.





On the work front, Saboor is set to feature in upcoming drama serial Amanat opposite Imran Abbas, whereas Ali is currently featuring in Rang Mahal opposite Sehar Khan.