Mahira Khan touches upon working with 'selected few' in industry

Superstar Mahira Khan opened up on working with a few people in the industry due to their perceptions about her.



According to people, Mahira has a standard claim that she only works with big production houses and renowned directors.

In an interview, Mahira said, “As I am evolving as an actor what happened to me is that I really started to live the character that I am playing. I never used to do that fully. I used to be very scared of that. Now I have started feeling like I don’t have anything to lose. So I am doing that and that has affected me. And that’s why I am going to be a little bit mindful of what’s I am going to take on next. I have sort of decided a few things next time I will pick up a role. I hope people are watching this, a lot of people think that I work with certain people, with big directors and with a big this and a big that. I have actually enjoyed prince charming so much and Aik Hai Nigar so much that now I am looking for a story that speaks to me. I am just looking for a director who just breaks me down and makes me into something else.”

Mahira khan believed in working in scripts that held meaning for her.