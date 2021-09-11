Minal Khan updates her Instagram profile, changes her last name a day after wedding Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 11, 2021 Share

Popular Pakistan TV actress Minal Khan has taken the internet by storm with her super stunning and gorgeous wedding pictures.

The starlet, who tied the knot to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram on Friday, has updated her Instagram profile a day after her wedding. The Parchayee actress has changed her name to Minal Ahsan from Minal Khan on Instagram.

Minal, who is an avid social media user with 7.7 million followers, also turned to her IG handle and shared a loved-up photo from her wedding ceremony that took place on September 10, 2021.





Sharing the stunning picture with the husband, the newlywed Minal Ahsan wrote, “Now you’re officially mine forever! Mr & Mrs Ahsan Ikram.”





Fans and fellow showbiz colleagues showered love on Minal and Ahsan after she posted the sweet photo.

Meanwhile, Ahsan Mohsin also took to the Facebook-owned app and delighted his fans with adorable photos from their wedding.

