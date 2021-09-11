Celebrities pray for speedy recovery of comedian Omer Sharif Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 11, 2021 Share

Celebrities pray for speedy recovery of comedian Omer Sharif

Prominent Pakistani celebrities have come together to pray for speedy recovery of veteran entertainer and comedian Omer Sharif.

The famed comedian and actor’s wife Zareen Umer has also expressed hope that a visa will be issued at the earliest to shift her ailing husband to the US for treatment.

The entertainer made a request to Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate his treatment abroad. Zareen exclusively told Geo news that she received a call from PM office that efforts were being made to grant a visa and make other arrangements, including an air ambulance.

Soon after, a number of showbiz celebrities took to their respective social media to pray for Sharif's health and urged their fans and followers to do the same.





Singer Shuja Haider, actor and host Ahsan Khan, actress Hira Mani and many other prayed for Sharif’s speedy recovery.



