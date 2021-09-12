Newlyweds Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share a glimpse of their first ‘post wedding lunch date’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 12, 2021 Share

Newlyweds Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin share a glimpse of their first ‘post wedding lunch date’

The newlywed couple in town, actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram has shared a glimpse of their first outing as a married couple.

The lovebirds, who took the internet by storm with their glamorous and stunning wedding pictures, were spotted on a lunch date Saturday afternoon, a day after they said their wedding vows around their friends and family.





Minal posted a sneak peek of their lunch date on her Instagram Stories. She shared a photo featuring hubby Ahsan Mohsin. "Post wedding, Lunch date with the love of my life," she captioned on the photo.

Ahsan as well returned Minal's love while re-sharing the Story on his Instagram account.

Ahsan Mohsin and Minal Khan got engaged earlier this year. The couple announced their wedding last month.

The newly married Minal has also updated her fans on social media as she changed her last name from Khan to Ahsan on her Instagram handle.







