In Pictures: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram set couple goals at their reception Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 13, 2021 Share

In Pictures: Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram set couple goals at their reception

Pakistan showbiz world’s most-adored couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in a glamorous wedding ceremony on Friday. The couple’s wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm, leaving fans gushing over their PDA-filled poses.

After the star-studded mayun and baraat events, the newlyweds were joined by their friends and family for their love-filled valima ceremony on Sunday (September 12).









The beautiful couple stunned everyone with their straight out of a fairytale look on the event as they stepped towards the new journey of their lives.













For the day, Minal opted for a head-to-toe ivory tail gown that she accessorized with a diamond set, while Ahsan donned a black suit paired with maroon tie.









In glimpses from the videos shared online, the husband and wife were spotted all smiles as they posed hand-in-hand for the camera.

In one of the clips, blushing bride Minal was also surrounded by a number of photographers as she twirled in her off-shoulder reception dress.





The venue decor, as seen in the videos, is themed white with Ahsan and Minal's name printed on the stage.

In another adorable video, sister Aiman Khan's daughter Amal was spotted helping her aunt Minal with her wedding dress as the duo walked together on the stage.









Minal has updated her Instagram profile by changing her name to “Minal Ahsan.”