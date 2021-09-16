Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan’s dance video from Dholki goes viral Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 16, 2021 Share

Pakistan entertainment industry’s most-beloved couple, actors Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and Minal Khan recently tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony last week.

The couple’s wedding festivities, which were shared online, had taken the internet by storm. Fans, who adore the popular duo, were left gushing over their adorable moments.

Recently, Ahsan Mohsin has just dropped a never-before-seen dance video from his dholki with Minal and fans cannot stop gushing over the duo.

The newlyweds could be seen dancing their hearts out at the dholki ceremony hosted by the Ahsan's family.





Taking to his Instagram handle, Ahsan has shared a snippet from one of the dances where both the bride and groom are seen killing it at the floor.

"My happy place," captioned Ahsan alongside the video.

Responding to Ahsan's post, Minal went all-hearts for her actor beau.

Minal has also changed her surname from Khan to Ahsan on her Instagram handle.