Wasim Akram shuts down rumors of Pakistan being unsafe for sports Sakina Mehdi | September 20, 2021

New Zealand and Pakistan series were cancelled by the former minutes before the start of first ODI over security concerns.

Many cricket fans were shocked and took to social media to voice their sadness. Moreover, cricket commentator Wasim Akram also assured that the country is safe for sports.

Akram tweeted, “I think the world underestimates how powerful our security forces are. Cricket is more than a sport to us and we will do everything in our power to prevent cricket being taken from us again. The world needs to give us a chance to prove that!”

His wife, Shaniera Akram squashed rumors of country being unsafe, she took to Twitter and wrote, “There is no place in the world I feel more safe than in Pakistan.”



