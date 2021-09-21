Hania Amir, Farhan Saeed share viral video of woman struggling to make ends meet Zainab Nasir | September 21, 2021 Share

Stars Hania Amir and Farhan Saeed shared an emotional but empowering story of an ‘iron lady’ to spread a message.



The purpose of this message was to laud women who take up jobs helmed by men in order to make their ends meet.

This is the story of Jameela who is known for fixing motorbikes circulated all around social media in the form of a viral video.

In the video snippet, Jameela revealed that she does not have any male family member who she could rely on for finances since her husband passed away from cancer and her adopted son also lost his life after he got diagnosed with kidney disease and was on dialysis.

Just to provide food, shelter and the basic necessities to cater to her daughter’s needs, Jameela took control of her husband’s business 35 years ago.

In the video Jameela requested, “I don’t even want a big shop, a small shop where I can fix punctures, sell spare parts or change oil would suffice.”

Hania took to Twitter and spread Jameela’s message stating, “All heroes don't wear capes, some mend flat tyres. More power to you, Jameela Khatoon – you are simply inspirational!”

Singer Farhan Saeed also praised Jameela’s commendable efforts and tweeted, “More power to you, Jameela Khatoon – you are an inspiration.”





For those unversed, the old woman has set up a small stall near Lakhpati hotel in Ranchore line.



