Falak Shabbir, Sarah Khan share glimpses of luxurious baby room Zainab Nasir | September 21, 2021 Share

Singer Falak Shabbir treated fans with a sneak peek into his baby’s nursery as wife Sarah Khan is expecting.



The couple tied the knot last year in a grand ceremony amid the pandemic.

Lately, Falak shared pictures of his comfortable baby room which looked super luxurious.

Falak took to IG and shared interesting pictures and video snippets of the nursery room.

The room consisted of a wardrobe laced with adorable baby clothing along with a pram and a cot. The entire preparation for the arrival showcased their excitement.

Falak Shabbir and Sarah Khan are the most loved couple of the industry.







