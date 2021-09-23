Ali Zafar drops latest Pashto track 'Larsha Pekhawar' ft. Gul Panra & Fortitude Pukhtoon Core Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 23, 2021 Share

After the blockbuster success of tracks, Laila O’ Laila and Allay, famed Pakistani singer and musician Ali Zafar has officially dropped his first-ever Pashto song Larsha Pekhawar, featuring popular singer Gul Panra and talented rap trio from Peshawar, Fortitude Pukhtoon Core.

Ahead of Pashtun culture day, the 41-year-old singer-turned-actor has treated his fanbase up North with a new version of one of the oldest and most celebrated Pashto folk tune on Wednesday.





Taking to his Instagram handle, the Rockstar singer shared message with his Pashto fans. “My message for my Pakhtun brothers and sisters. Hello to all my Pukhtun fans. I’ve made this song Larsha Pekhawar ta for my beautiful pakhtun fans. I hope you love it,” he said.





"Here it is! LARSHA PEKHAWAR- Click on the link in bio to watch full video. Go and subscribe to my channel now and let me know how you liked it !? Poora dekh ke bataana!," the singer wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

After releasing hit new versions of Sindhi and Balochi songs, this is the third regional song by Zafar and it is dedicated to the Pashtun Culture Day celebrated on September 23.