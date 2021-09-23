Muneeb Butt reveals take on ‘misinterpreted’ viral clip Zainab Nasir | September 23, 2021 Share





Actor Muneeb Butt opened up on his misunderstood statement on how women should fear in case their husband’s find a 2nd wife.



According to Muneeb, women should pamper and take care of their husbands in order to prevent them from straying from their path.

In a viral video, Muneeb said, “This is the type of fear women must have Which is why they must pamper and take care of their husbands in case they go and get a second marriage behind their backs.”

This video received immense backlash from Netizens.

Regarding this Muneeb stated, “This is the clip that is misinterpreted by a few publication, this was not a serious conversations as seen we were joking and i sarcastically joked that you should be scared and pamper your husband even more. Picking a clip and using it in a different context to malign my character is not journalism.”

He went on and said, “I do not think women should live under a constant fear that their husband will leave them. I am a husband myself and love my wife and she loves me, thats the basic pillar of our relationship.”

“I would request all the pages sharing these clips to do their basic fact checks then spread such negative content.”