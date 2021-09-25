Atif Aslam joins TikTok to promote his upcoming music video ‘Ajnabi’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 25, 2021 Share

Atif Aslam joins TikTok to promote his upcoming music video ‘Ajnabi’

Pakistan’s music sensation Atif Aslam has been ruling over millions of hearts for decades now. The globally famed singer has now stepped into the world of TikTok and he is there to promote his highly-anticipated upcoming music video Ajnabi.

The Dil Diyan Gallan crooner, who has released several tracks this year, is all set to mesmerize his fans once again with his soulful voice in new song, which also features, the superstar Mahira Khan.

The Jalpari singer has created a verified account on the most popular video-sharing app TikTok. He has created this new account on Thursday, on which he has uploaded teasers of his upcoming song Ajnabi.

Atif has been followed by more than 21,000 followers on his account, while so far his videos have received more than 82,000 likes.

His fans will now be able to see their favorite actor on TV screens as well as on the video-sharing app, TikTok.

For the unversed, the Raees actress and Tera Honay Laga Hun singer are set to reunite on-screen together again after 10 years for a music video. The duo was previously paired together in 2011 blockbuster film Bol.







