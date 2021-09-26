Kubra Khan opens up on taking break from showbiz industry: ‘I needed to be alone’ Sakina Mehdi | September 26, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan appeared for an interview with a publication and explained why she hit pause on acting.

The Alif actor shared, “Acting has become a huge part of my life. I wouldn't say it's my identity but it is what I'm known for and I needed to take some time off to be Kubra. Not Kubra Khan the actor but just Kubby.”

She continued, “That's it. There are times in your life when you need to take time out to find yourself and I was doing just that."

Khan revealed she got time for herself due to Covid-19 pandemic, “I went through a phase three to four years ago when there was a lot of blur in my head, so you start to: redefine yourself and pinpoint what is right or wrong in yourself, your beliefs and morals.”

She added, “I had to go back to my habitat and that isn't here [in Pakistan]. I needed to be alone and speak to my 17 and 18 year-old Kubby to get back to normal.”