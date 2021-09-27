Umer Sharif’s condition deteriorates, shifted to CCU Sakina Mehdi | September 27, 2021 Share

Umer Sharif’s condition deteriorates, shifted to CCU

Veteran Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif was moved to critical care unit (CCU) after his health condition worsened. He was supposed to fly to United Stated for medical treatment but the departure has been delayed for now.

The popular star’s blood pressure dropped while he was undergoing dialysis and was immediately shifted to CCU. He will be kept under observation for 48 hours, however, the air ambulance that had to transport Sharif to US has reached Karachi.

Moreover, the Sindh government approved release of Rs40 million for medical expenses of Sharif.