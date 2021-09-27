Feroze Khan announces new project 'Ay Mushte Khaak' with 7th Sky Entertainment Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 27, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actor and model Feroze Khan has won over the hearts of his millions fans with his stellar performance in Geo Entertainment’s blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

The popular star has left his fans excited as he has announced another blockbuster drama! The Khaani famed has joined 7th Sky Entertainment for yet another venture.

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Romeo Weds Heer actor shared a picture of himself through the lens as he seemed to prepare for his scene.





"- AY MUSHTE KHAAK #COMINGSOON abdullah.kadwani asadaqureshi aehsuntalish," he captioned the post.

Ay Mushte Khaak comes as Feroze's third major collaboration with Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi after Khaani and Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

The upcoming drama serial is directed by Aehsun Talish and once again, Feroze will share the screen with his Khaani costar, Sana Javed.