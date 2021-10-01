Kubra Khan expresses gratitude for 'small things in life': See post Zainab Nasir | October 01, 2021 Share

Kubra Khan expresses gratitude for 'small things in life': See post



Kubra Khan shared how she learnt to appreciate and be grateful for the small things she had been offered in life.



The actress contracted COVID-19 after which she learnt to be grateful to God for all the blessings she had.

In an IG post, Kubra penned, "We as human beings have the funniest scales to measure what’s a big or a small deal. We are waltzing around this world given temporarily to us taking everything and everyone for granted. Something as many would say “as small as smelling the morning tea” or “breathing in a normal rhythm”. It’s basic, normal. Isn’t it? I tested positive for Covid a little while ago. And all these “small things” didn’t feel so small anymore."

The Kahan Kay SachayThay star stated that she is now doing better and is in recovery mode.

However, her fans have been pretty concerned about her health and well-being.







